Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.14
2.09
2.59
6.4
yoy growth (%)
2.58
-19.38
-59.5
-94.82
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-2.6
As % of sales
0
0.8
0
40.68
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.66
-0.81
-0.79
As % of sales
15.95
32.04
31.5
12.4
Other costs
-1.14
-80.39
-2.88
-103.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.56
3,845.44
111.4
1,620.13
Operating profit
0.65
-78.99
-1.11
-100.74
OPM
30.47
-3,778.29
-42.9
-1,573.21
Depreciation
-0.2
-9.8
-9.89
-10.11
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.1
-6.13
-23.07
Other income
0.06
334.57
1.11
2.9
Profit before tax
0.49
245.67
-16.03
-131.03
Taxes
-0.03
-79.84
61.43
-2.88
Tax rate
-7.14
-32.5
-383.16
2.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
165.82
45.39
-133.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.45
165.82
45.39
-133.91
yoy growth (%)
-99.72
265.25
-133.9
77.64
NPM
21.43
7,931.51
1,750.53
-2,091.22
