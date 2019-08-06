iifl-logo
Solana Biofuels Limited Profit & Loss Statement

0.93
(-1.06%)
Aug 6, 2019|01:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.14

2.09

2.59

6.4

yoy growth (%)

2.58

-19.38

-59.5

-94.82

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-2.6

As % of sales

0

0.8

0

40.68

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.66

-0.81

-0.79

As % of sales

15.95

32.04

31.5

12.4

Other costs

-1.14

-80.39

-2.88

-103.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.56

3,845.44

111.4

1,620.13

Operating profit

0.65

-78.99

-1.11

-100.74

OPM

30.47

-3,778.29

-42.9

-1,573.21

Depreciation

-0.2

-9.8

-9.89

-10.11

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.1

-6.13

-23.07

Other income

0.06

334.57

1.11

2.9

Profit before tax

0.49

245.67

-16.03

-131.03

Taxes

-0.03

-79.84

61.43

-2.88

Tax rate

-7.14

-32.5

-383.16

2.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

165.82

45.39

-133.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.45

165.82

45.39

-133.91

yoy growth (%)

-99.72

265.25

-133.9

77.64

NPM

21.43

7,931.51

1,750.53

-2,091.22

