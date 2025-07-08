Solana Biofuels Limited Summary

Incorporated in 1998 Southern Online Services commenced its operations on May 1999. It has expanded its network with 4 branches in Andhra Pradesh.In 2001 the company has completed two projects from TATA Communications and CMC Ltd. It has also developed and customized CRM project for its internal purpose.The company has signed an agreement with M/s Micromap Satcom Pvt Ltd a C category ISP to provide complete cable technology solutions.The name of the company has been changed during 2003-04 from Southern Online Services Ltd to Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd.