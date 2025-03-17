|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Feb 2025
|17 Mar 2025
|Notice of EGM Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/03/2025)
|EGM
|21 Jun 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|EGM:15.07.2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) Proceedings and Voting Results of EGM held on July, 15 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
