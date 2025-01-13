Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-0.81
-0.86
-0.82
Net Worth
0.23
0.59
0.54
0.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.28
0.59
0.54
0.58
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.54
0.54
0.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
0
0
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.28
0.04
0
0.1
Total Assets
0.28
0.58
0.54
0.58
