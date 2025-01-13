iifl-logo-icon 1
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

71.76
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-22.99

-18.05

-55.62

EBIT growth

-25.35

-25.18

-143.64

Net profit growth

-23.68

-25.18

-143.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-6.65

-8.25

-10.02

RoNW

-1.7

-2.06

-2.5

RoA

-1.7

-2.06

-2.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

3.64

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.91

-1.2

-1.6

3.63

Book value per share

12.9

13.83

15.04

16.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-37.7

-9.03

P/B

2.68

0.78

EV/EBIDTA

-7.83

14.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.23

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-803.46

-705.68

-792.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-2.13

-1.99

-1.87

-2

Net debt / op. profit

26.62

20.49

17.18

9.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

