Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.76
(-4.99%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Soma Papers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.53

-0.11

-0.01

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.13

Working capital

0.36

-0.56

-0.04

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.88

-0.67

-0.05

-0.12

Capital expenditure

0

-1.16

0

0

Free cash flow

0.88

-1.83

-0.05

-0.12

Equity raised

-2.68

-1.03

0.39

0.67

Investing

0.17

0.32

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.63

-2.55

0.34

0.54

