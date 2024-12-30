Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.53
-0.11
-0.01
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.13
Working capital
0.36
-0.56
-0.04
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.88
-0.67
-0.05
-0.12
Capital expenditure
0
-1.16
0
0
Free cash flow
0.88
-1.83
-0.05
-0.12
Equity raised
-2.68
-1.03
0.39
0.67
Investing
0.17
0.32
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.63
-2.55
0.34
0.54
