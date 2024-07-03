Summary

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd (SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of Coating Division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coated Paper & Board and Speciality Paper and Boards, like Coated paper, Self Copy Paper, Gum Paper.Presently, Soma manufacture 10,000 MT of coated paper in a year. The Company initially started with china clay coated paper and during the years has added on to its product range, carbonless (self-copy) papers, fluorescent (coloured) papers, and other speciality papers. All these products are marketed under the brand name Diamond Cote. Coated paper is generally used where th e detail of a picture, photograph or a graphical design is to be printed. A coated surface gives a degree to contrast, brilliance and detail far surpassing the uncoated product.Starting with a capacity of 6000 tpa, it enhanced its capacity to 10,000 tpa and has diversified into related fields. The company manufacture high value coating products by coating on plastic film instead of coating on paper. Vercon Industries(formerly Vecron Syntex), 100% subsidiary of the company, expanded its paper conversion/lamination unit at Silvassa as to include hot-stamping foils and metallised films.The Company further got into a MoU with GTC Industries for the takeover of the latters two BIFR referred and closed paper mills i.e. Raigadh Papers and Premier Paper Mills. It set up a wind mill of 550 KW at Poolvadi, Coimbatore, which comm

