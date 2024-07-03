iifl-logo-icon 1
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Share Price

71.76
(-4.99%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.76
  • Day's High71.76
  • 52 Wk High99.24
  • Prev. Close75.53
  • Day's Low71.76
  • 52 Wk Low 23.65
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.05
  • Div. Yield0
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

71.76

Prev. Close

75.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

71.76

Day's Low

71.76

52 Week's High

99.24

52 Week's Low

23.65

Book Value

-1.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.51%

Non-Promoter- 2.23%

Institutions: 2.23%

Non-Institutions: 48.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-0.81

-0.86

-0.82

Net Worth

0.23

0.59

0.54

0.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.53

-0.11

-0.01

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.13

Working capital

0.36

-0.56

-0.04

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

65.39

342.9

-46.31

-11

EBIT growth

-559.45

785.19

19.58

-83.38

Net profit growth

-553.51

785.19

-91.2

125.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.06

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Soma Papers & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

G Shivashankar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi

Independent Director

Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu

Independent Director

Kuntala Rani Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Soma Papers & Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd (SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of Coating Division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coated Paper & Board and Speciality Paper and Boards, like Coated paper, Self Copy Paper, Gum Paper.Presently, Soma manufacture 10,000 MT of coated paper in a year. The Company initially started with china clay coated paper and during the years has added on to its product range, carbonless (self-copy) papers, fluorescent (coloured) papers, and other speciality papers. All these products are marketed under the brand name Diamond Cote. Coated paper is generally used where th e detail of a picture, photograph or a graphical design is to be printed. A coated surface gives a degree to contrast, brilliance and detail far surpassing the uncoated product.Starting with a capacity of 6000 tpa, it enhanced its capacity to 10,000 tpa and has diversified into related fields. The company manufacture high value coating products by coating on plastic film instead of coating on paper. Vercon Industries(formerly Vecron Syntex), 100% subsidiary of the company, expanded its paper conversion/lamination unit at Silvassa as to include hot-stamping foils and metallised films.The Company further got into a MoU with GTC Industries for the takeover of the latters two BIFR referred and closed paper mills i.e. Raigadh Papers and Premier Paper Mills. It set up a wind mill of 550 KW at Poolvadi, Coimbatore, which comm
Company FAQs

What is the Soma Papers & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Soma Papers & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is ₹10.05 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is 0 and -39.69 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Soma Papers & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is ₹23.65 and ₹99.24 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd?

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 189.01%, 6 Month at -4.32%, 3 Month at -9.74% and 1 Month at -4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.52 %
Institutions - 2.23 %
Public - 48.25 %

