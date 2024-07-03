Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹71.76
Prev. Close₹75.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹71.76
Day's Low₹71.76
52 Week's High₹99.24
52 Week's Low₹23.65
Book Value₹-1.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-0.81
-0.86
-0.82
Net Worth
0.23
0.59
0.54
0.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.53
-0.11
-0.01
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.13
Working capital
0.36
-0.56
-0.04
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
65.39
342.9
-46.31
-11
EBIT growth
-559.45
785.19
19.58
-83.38
Net profit growth
-553.51
785.19
-91.2
125.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
G Shivashankar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi
Independent Director
Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu
Independent Director
Kuntala Rani Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Soma Papers & Industries Ltd
Summary
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd (SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of Coating Division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coated Paper & Board and Speciality Paper and Boards, like Coated paper, Self Copy Paper, Gum Paper.Presently, Soma manufacture 10,000 MT of coated paper in a year. The Company initially started with china clay coated paper and during the years has added on to its product range, carbonless (self-copy) papers, fluorescent (coloured) papers, and other speciality papers. All these products are marketed under the brand name Diamond Cote. Coated paper is generally used where th e detail of a picture, photograph or a graphical design is to be printed. A coated surface gives a degree to contrast, brilliance and detail far surpassing the uncoated product.Starting with a capacity of 6000 tpa, it enhanced its capacity to 10,000 tpa and has diversified into related fields. The company manufacture high value coating products by coating on plastic film instead of coating on paper. Vercon Industries(formerly Vecron Syntex), 100% subsidiary of the company, expanded its paper conversion/lamination unit at Silvassa as to include hot-stamping foils and metallised films.The Company further got into a MoU with GTC Industries for the takeover of the latters two BIFR referred and closed paper mills i.e. Raigadh Papers and Premier Paper Mills. It set up a wind mill of 550 KW at Poolvadi, Coimbatore, which comm
Read More
The Soma Papers & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is ₹10.05 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is 0 and -39.69 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Soma Papers & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is ₹23.65 and ₹99.24 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 189.01%, 6 Month at -4.32%, 3 Month at -9.74% and 1 Month at -4.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.