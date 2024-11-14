Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SOMA PAPERS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 un-audited financials for the quarter ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SOMA PAPERS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

SOMA PAPERS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. To consider the Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024