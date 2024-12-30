Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The Directors of Soma Papers and Industries Limited are pleased to present the Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD & A") Report for the Year ended 31st March, 2022.

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational.

2. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The Company is currently looking out for opportunities in all respects. The threats are that it is becoming more and more difficult to search for a suitable match.

3. OVERALL REVIEW:

Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is making its best effort to implement the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.

4. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The company has a single segment viz., Coated Papers.

5. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal control in respect of all its activities. Further, all transactions entered into by the Company are fully authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

7. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review, the Company has incurred Loss of Rs. 3,91,090/- as against Profit of Rs. 52,70,128/- during the previous year.

8. OUTLOOK:

The outlook depends on the partner that is brought in to add value.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIO:

During the year under review, there were no significant changes in Key Financial Ratios of the Company as compared to previous financial year.

10. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:

The relationship with the staff with all levels remained cordial during the year.

11. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, estimates or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement due to external factors. The company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.