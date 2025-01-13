iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonal Adhesives Ltd Balance Sheet

66.97
(7.58%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:27:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

6.06

6.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.15

-0.71

-2.98

-9.59

Net Worth

7.21

5.35

3.08

-3.53

Minority Interest

Debt

7.31

5.23

2.3

22.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.34

0.32

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.86

10.9

5.38

18.86

Fixed Assets

4.62

3.86

3.81

4.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.09

0.52

2.63

Networking Capital

9.77

5.95

1

11.33

Inventories

11.15

13.13

11.41

1.23

Inventory Days

26.45

Sundry Debtors

10.07

6.28

2.68

7.36

Debtor Days

158.29

Other Current Assets

6.85

5.16

6.45

13.33

Sundry Creditors

-15.41

-12.82

-16.36

-5.13

Creditor Days

110.32

Other Current Liabilities

-2.89

-5.8

-3.18

-5.46

Cash

0.44

1.01

0.05

0.69

Total Assets

14.86

10.91

5.38

18.86

