Sonal Adhesives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
6.06
6.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
-0.71
-2.98
-9.59
Net Worth
7.21
5.35
3.08
-3.53
Minority Interest
Debt
7.31
5.23
2.3
22.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.34
0.32
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.86
10.9
5.38
18.86
Fixed Assets
4.62
3.86
3.81
4.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.09
0.52
2.63
Networking Capital
9.77
5.95
1
11.33
Inventories
11.15
13.13
11.41
1.23
Inventory Days
26.45
Sundry Debtors
10.07
6.28
2.68
7.36
Debtor Days
158.29
Other Current Assets
6.85
5.16
6.45
13.33
Sundry Creditors
-15.41
-12.82
-16.36
-5.13
Creditor Days
110.32
Other Current Liabilities
-2.89
-5.8
-3.18
-5.46
Cash
0.44
1.01
0.05
0.69
Total Assets
14.86
10.91
5.38
18.86
No Record Found
