Sonal Adhesives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.94
-2.53
-3.48
-4.41
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.75
-0.76
-0.76
Tax paid
0.12
0.66
-0.29
1.3
Working capital
-4.32
5.59
-1.61
-7.99
Other operating items
Operating
-5.83
2.96
-6.15
-11.86
Capital expenditure
0
0.75
0.17
0.29
Free cash flow
-5.82
3.71
-5.98
-11.56
Equity raised
-17.55
-12.8
-4.22
1.98
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.53
6.08
-0.27
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.85
-3.01
-10.47
-9.43
