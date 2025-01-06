iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonal Adhesives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.5
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonal Adhesives Ltd

Sonal Adhesives FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.94

-2.53

-3.48

-4.41

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.75

-0.76

-0.76

Tax paid

0.12

0.66

-0.29

1.3

Working capital

-4.32

5.59

-1.61

-7.99

Other operating items

Operating

-5.83

2.96

-6.15

-11.86

Capital expenditure

0

0.75

0.17

0.29

Free cash flow

-5.82

3.71

-5.98

-11.56

Equity raised

-17.55

-12.8

-4.22

1.98

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.53

6.08

-0.27

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.85

-3.01

-10.47

-9.43

