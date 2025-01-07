Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.97
32.14
43.66
27.18
yoy growth (%)
-47.2
-26.37
60.58
11.23
Raw materials
-15.21
-30.84
-41.96
-27.36
As % of sales
89.64
95.95
96.11
100.65
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.39
-0.43
-0.53
As % of sales
2.22
1.22
0.99
1.97
Other costs
-2.22
-3.04
-4.32
-2.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.12
9.46
9.91
10.95
Operating profit
-0.84
-2.13
-3.06
-3.69
OPM
-4.99
-6.63
-7.02
-13.58
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.75
-0.76
-0.76
Interest expense
0
-0.39
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.59
0.74
0.36
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.94
-2.53
-3.48
-4.41
Taxes
0.12
0.66
-0.29
1.3
Tax rate
-13.14
-26.09
8.58
-29.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.82
-1.87
-3.77
-3.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.82
-1.87
-3.77
-3.11
yoy growth (%)
-56.09
-50.34
21.36
18.21
NPM
-4.85
-5.83
-8.65
-11.45
