Sonal Adhesives Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69.95
(1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.97

32.14

43.66

27.18

yoy growth (%)

-47.2

-26.37

60.58

11.23

Raw materials

-15.21

-30.84

-41.96

-27.36

As % of sales

89.64

95.95

96.11

100.65

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.39

-0.43

-0.53

As % of sales

2.22

1.22

0.99

1.97

Other costs

-2.22

-3.04

-4.32

-2.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.12

9.46

9.91

10.95

Operating profit

-0.84

-2.13

-3.06

-3.69

OPM

-4.99

-6.63

-7.02

-13.58

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.75

-0.76

-0.76

Interest expense

0

-0.39

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.59

0.74

0.36

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.94

-2.53

-3.48

-4.41

Taxes

0.12

0.66

-0.29

1.3

Tax rate

-13.14

-26.09

8.58

-29.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.82

-1.87

-3.77

-3.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.82

-1.87

-3.77

-3.11

yoy growth (%)

-56.09

-50.34

21.36

18.21

NPM

-4.85

-5.83

-8.65

-11.45

