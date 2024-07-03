iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonal Adhesives Ltd Share Price

67.5
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open69.4
  • Day's High70
  • 52 Wk High113.9
  • Prev. Close67.95
  • Day's Low67
  • 52 Wk Low 58.75
  • Turnover (lac)1.6
  • P/E26.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.67
  • EPS2.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sonal Adhesives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

69.4

Prev. Close

67.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.6

Day's High

70

Day's Low

67

52 Week's High

113.9

52 Week's Low

58.75

Book Value

13.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.91

P/E

26.86

EPS

2.53

Divi. Yield

0

Sonal Adhesives Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sonal Adhesives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sonal Adhesives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 37.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sonal Adhesives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

6.06

6.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.15

-0.71

-2.98

-9.59

Net Worth

7.21

5.35

3.08

-3.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.97

32.14

43.66

27.18

yoy growth (%)

-47.2

-26.37

60.58

11.23

Raw materials

-15.21

-30.84

-41.96

-27.36

As % of sales

89.64

95.95

96.11

100.65

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.39

-0.43

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.94

-2.53

-3.48

-4.41

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.75

-0.76

-0.76

Tax paid

0.12

0.66

-0.29

1.3

Working capital

-4.32

5.59

-1.61

-7.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.2

-26.37

60.58

11.23

Op profit growth

-60.28

-30.46

-16.87

7.93

EBIT growth

-55.81

-38.11

-21.28

27.78

Net profit growth

-56.09

-50.34

21.36

18.21

No Record Found

Sonal Adhesives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

4,852.65

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,086.75

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

250.4

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

999.5

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,312.4

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sonal Adhesives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Arora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manish S Nanda

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nitin Rane

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mridu Sandeep Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anuradha Vishal Dubey

Independent Director

Tejas Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sonal Adhesives Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in year 1991, Sonal Adhesives Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of Adhesives Tapes and Plastic Ropes. The Company has a factory in Khopoli, Maharashtra. The Companys main business is of manufacturing Adhesives Tapes and Speciality Adhesives and EmulsionsThe BOPP Adhesive Tapes are used for packaging. It is consumed daily in large quantities by all industrial and commercial organisations. From packing courier covers and bags to packing of pharmaceutical cartons, everywhere, the self adhesive tapes are consumed. The consumption increases in line with the improved standard of living and business activity in the society. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) carton sealing tape with a water-based acrylic adhesive. It has excellent adhesion, superior impact resistance, and excellent shelf life and UV resistance. It is suitable for Automatic carton sealing and manual Dispenser machines.The Company has latest coating & slitting equipments to ensure excellent quality of the Tapes. These Tapes are exported mainly to Middle East, Europe and African continent. Speciality Adhesives and Emulsions products include high-quality Paint Emulsions, Textile Binders for printing and flocking applications, Adhesives for BOPP tapes, Stickers and Lamination, Woodworking adhesives, and emulsions for construction chemicals. The Paint emulsions are well accepted by all major Paint companies because of their excellent properties which add good value to their final
Company FAQs

What is the Sonal Adhesives Ltd share price today?

The Sonal Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is ₹40.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sonal Adhesives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is 26.86 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sonal Adhesives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonal Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is ₹58.75 and ₹113.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sonal Adhesives Ltd?

Sonal Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.48%, 3 Years at 90.69%, 1 Year at -37.98%, 6 Month at -13.63%, 3 Month at -5.86% and 1 Month at -2.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sonal Adhesives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.29 %

