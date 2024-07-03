SectorPackaging
Open₹69.4
Prev. Close₹67.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.6
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹67
52 Week's High₹113.9
52 Week's Low₹58.75
Book Value₹13.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.91
P/E26.86
EPS2.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
6.06
6.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
-0.71
-2.98
-9.59
Net Worth
7.21
5.35
3.08
-3.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.97
32.14
43.66
27.18
yoy growth (%)
-47.2
-26.37
60.58
11.23
Raw materials
-15.21
-30.84
-41.96
-27.36
As % of sales
89.64
95.95
96.11
100.65
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.39
-0.43
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.94
-2.53
-3.48
-4.41
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.75
-0.76
-0.76
Tax paid
0.12
0.66
-0.29
1.3
Working capital
-4.32
5.59
-1.61
-7.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.2
-26.37
60.58
11.23
Op profit growth
-60.28
-30.46
-16.87
7.93
EBIT growth
-55.81
-38.11
-21.28
27.78
Net profit growth
-56.09
-50.34
21.36
18.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,852.65
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,086.75
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
250.4
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
999.5
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,312.4
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Arora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manish S Nanda
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nitin Rane
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mridu Sandeep Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anuradha Vishal Dubey
Independent Director
Tejas Shah
Reports by Sonal Adhesives Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in year 1991, Sonal Adhesives Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of Adhesives Tapes and Plastic Ropes. The Company has a factory in Khopoli, Maharashtra. The Companys main business is of manufacturing Adhesives Tapes and Speciality Adhesives and EmulsionsThe BOPP Adhesive Tapes are used for packaging. It is consumed daily in large quantities by all industrial and commercial organisations. From packing courier covers and bags to packing of pharmaceutical cartons, everywhere, the self adhesive tapes are consumed. The consumption increases in line with the improved standard of living and business activity in the society. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) carton sealing tape with a water-based acrylic adhesive. It has excellent adhesion, superior impact resistance, and excellent shelf life and UV resistance. It is suitable for Automatic carton sealing and manual Dispenser machines.The Company has latest coating & slitting equipments to ensure excellent quality of the Tapes. These Tapes are exported mainly to Middle East, Europe and African continent. Speciality Adhesives and Emulsions products include high-quality Paint Emulsions, Textile Binders for printing and flocking applications, Adhesives for BOPP tapes, Stickers and Lamination, Woodworking adhesives, and emulsions for construction chemicals. The Paint emulsions are well accepted by all major Paint companies because of their excellent properties which add good value to their final
Read More
The Sonal Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is ₹40.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is 26.86 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonal Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonal Adhesives Ltd is ₹58.75 and ₹113.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sonal Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.48%, 3 Years at 90.69%, 1 Year at -37.98%, 6 Month at -13.63%, 3 Month at -5.86% and 1 Month at -2.43%.
