iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sonal Adhesives Ltd Board Meeting

64.9
(0.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Sonal Adhesives CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202425 Sep 2024
SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 ENCLOSED HEREWITH UNADUITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEP, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, the 12th August, 2024; considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved following: (a) The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on 26th September, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (b) The remote e-voting period commences on 23.09.2024 (9.00 a.m.) and ends on 25.09.2024 (5.00 p.m.) (c) Register of Members & Share Transfer books (Annual) will remain closed from 20.09.2024 to 26.09.2024 (both days inclusive). (d) Appointed Mr. Tejas Devendra Shah as the Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 12th August, 2024. (e) Noted that Mr. Manish Nanda, Independent Director of the Company will cease to be Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 26th September, 2024 due to retirement (f) Re-constituted composition of Committees
Board Meeting12 Aug 202427 Jun 2024
SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024
Board Meeting15 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fundraising for near future requirements and suitable instrument/structure. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Board Meeting to be held on 15/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. Cancellation of Board Meeting Scheduled for Monday, 15th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202426 Mar 2024
SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve audited financial results for 4TH Quarter and year ended 31ST March 2024 the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, the 28th May, 2024 have approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Read less.. Appointment of HP Agarwal & Associates as Statutory Auditor for a term of five years (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Dec 2023
SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, the 12th February, 2024 have approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 Board Meeting outcome for Financial Result for 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Sonal Adhesives: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonal Adhesives Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.