|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 ENCLOSED HEREWITH UNADUITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEP, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, the 12th August, 2024; considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved following: (a) The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on 26th September, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (b) The remote e-voting period commences on 23.09.2024 (9.00 a.m.) and ends on 25.09.2024 (5.00 p.m.) (c) Register of Members & Share Transfer books (Annual) will remain closed from 20.09.2024 to 26.09.2024 (both days inclusive). (d) Appointed Mr. Tejas Devendra Shah as the Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 12th August, 2024. (e) Noted that Mr. Manish Nanda, Independent Director of the Company will cease to be Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 26th September, 2024 due to retirement (f) Re-constituted composition of Committees
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fundraising for near future requirements and suitable instrument/structure. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Board Meeting to be held on 15/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. Cancellation of Board Meeting Scheduled for Monday, 15th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve audited financial results for 4TH Quarter and year ended 31ST March 2024 the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, the 28th May, 2024 have approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Read less.. Appointment of HP Agarwal & Associates as Statutory Auditor for a term of five years (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Dec 2023
|SONAL ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, the 12th February, 2024 have approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 Board Meeting outcome for Financial Result for 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
