Sonal Adhesives Ltd Summary

Incorporated in year 1991, Sonal Adhesives Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of Adhesives Tapes and Plastic Ropes. The Company has a factory in Khopoli, Maharashtra. The Companys main business is of manufacturing Adhesives Tapes and Speciality Adhesives and EmulsionsThe BOPP Adhesive Tapes are used for packaging. It is consumed daily in large quantities by all industrial and commercial organisations. From packing courier covers and bags to packing of pharmaceutical cartons, everywhere, the self adhesive tapes are consumed. The consumption increases in line with the improved standard of living and business activity in the society. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) carton sealing tape with a water-based acrylic adhesive. It has excellent adhesion, superior impact resistance, and excellent shelf life and UV resistance. It is suitable for Automatic carton sealing and manual Dispenser machines.The Company has latest coating & slitting equipments to ensure excellent quality of the Tapes. These Tapes are exported mainly to Middle East, Europe and African continent. Speciality Adhesives and Emulsions products include high-quality Paint Emulsions, Textile Binders for printing and flocking applications, Adhesives for BOPP tapes, Stickers and Lamination, Woodworking adhesives, and emulsions for construction chemicals. The Paint emulsions are well accepted by all major Paint companies because of their excellent properties which add good value to their final products.