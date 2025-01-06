Soni Medicare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.72
-0.01
0.15
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.75
-0.74
-0.78
Tax paid
0.04
-0.54
0.73
-0.05
Working capital
0.83
1.2
0.3
1.34
Other operating items
Operating
-0.48
-0.82
0.27
0.65
Capital expenditure
0.37
1.5
0.12
0.3
Free cash flow
-0.11
0.67
0.4
0.95
Equity raised
1.75
4.96
5
4.76
Investing
0
0
0
0.04
Financing
6.43
3.43
1.42
0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.07
9.07
6.83
6.53
