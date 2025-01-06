iifl-logo-icon 1
Soni Medicare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38
(0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Soni Medicare FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.72

-0.01

0.15

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.75

-0.74

-0.78

Tax paid

0.04

-0.54

0.73

-0.05

Working capital

0.83

1.2

0.3

1.34

Other operating items

Operating

-0.48

-0.82

0.27

0.65

Capital expenditure

0.37

1.5

0.12

0.3

Free cash flow

-0.11

0.67

0.4

0.95

Equity raised

1.75

4.96

5

4.76

Investing

0

0

0

0.04

Financing

6.43

3.43

1.42

0.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.07

9.07

6.83

6.53

