SectorHealthcare
Open₹39.63
Prev. Close₹37.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹39.63
Day's Low₹38.51
52 Week's High₹45.98
52 Week's Low₹22.27
Book Value₹2.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.26
4.26
4.26
4.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.65
-0.97
-0.29
0.31
Net Worth
1.61
3.29
3.97
4.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.79
15.17
13.33
13.09
yoy growth (%)
4.08
13.76
1.83
-14.68
Raw materials
-2.7
-2.46
-1.72
-2.39
As % of sales
17.14
16.22
12.95
18.25
Employee costs
-3.72
-4.23
-3.2
-3.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.72
-0.01
0.15
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.75
-0.74
-0.78
Tax paid
0.04
-0.54
0.73
-0.05
Working capital
0.83
1.2
0.3
1.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.08
13.76
1.83
-14.68
Op profit growth
530.04
-90.97
8.17
-6.78
EBIT growth
-324.25
-115.13
-17.87
-0.57
Net profit growth
-54.97
-503.34
212.24
-43.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anju Soni
Chairman & Managing Director
Bimal Roy Soni
Independent Director
Mahavir Prasad Yadav
Independent Director
Mamta Sharma
Independent Director
Naveen Sanghi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Juhi Gurnani
Additional Director
Alankrita Sharma
Summary
Soni Medicare Limited was incorporated in the name of Soni Hospital Private Limited on 02 August, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. On March 30th, 1995 the name of the Company was changed to Soni Medicare Private Limited. Later, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on the 17th of April, 1995. Consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Soni Medicare Limited. In order to part-finance its project, the company came out with a public issue in Apr.96. The Company was promoted by B R Soni, Anju Soni, S K Soni and Santosh Soni, to won and run a C T Scan machine in the premises of Soni Hospital. B R Soni and Anju Soni are medical practitioners.Soni Hospital, a unit of Soni Medicare Ltd. was started as a 20-bedded Hospital in 1988 and was founded by Dr. B. R. Soni. In 1989 Soni Hospital became a 40 bedded hospital, and then expanded to 80 beds. Soni Medicare acquired Soni Hospital (a proprietorship concern of B R Soni) in Jul.95, situated at Jaipur. Finally in year 1996 it got a status of a 100 bed Corporate Multi-specialty Hospital. Soni Hospital got converted to a fully air conditioned hospital in year 2014. In 2020, Soni Hospital at JLN Marg got completely revamped with state of the art infrastructure to launch a new modern womens health & well-being centre for mother & child by the name JOY.
The Soni Medicare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Soni Medicare Ltd is ₹16.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Soni Medicare Ltd is 0 and 13.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Soni Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Soni Medicare Ltd is ₹22.27 and ₹45.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Soni Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.13%, 3 Years at -8.45%, 1 Year at 33.39%, 6 Month at 47.63%, 3 Month at 15.80% and 1 Month at 4.86%.
