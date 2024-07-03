Summary

Soni Medicare Limited was incorporated in the name of Soni Hospital Private Limited on 02 August, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. On March 30th, 1995 the name of the Company was changed to Soni Medicare Private Limited. Later, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on the 17th of April, 1995. Consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Soni Medicare Limited. In order to part-finance its project, the company came out with a public issue in Apr.96. The Company was promoted by B R Soni, Anju Soni, S K Soni and Santosh Soni, to won and run a C T Scan machine in the premises of Soni Hospital. B R Soni and Anju Soni are medical practitioners.Soni Hospital, a unit of Soni Medicare Ltd. was started as a 20-bedded Hospital in 1988 and was founded by Dr. B. R. Soni. In 1989 Soni Hospital became a 40 bedded hospital, and then expanded to 80 beds. Soni Medicare acquired Soni Hospital (a proprietorship concern of B R Soni) in Jul.95, situated at Jaipur. Finally in year 1996 it got a status of a 100 bed Corporate Multi-specialty Hospital. Soni Hospital got converted to a fully air conditioned hospital in year 2014. In 2020, Soni Hospital at JLN Marg got completely revamped with state of the art infrastructure to launch a new modern womens health & well-being centre for mother & child by the name JOY.

