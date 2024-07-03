iifl-logo-icon 1
Soni Medicare Ltd Share Price

38.51
(2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.63
  • Day's High39.63
  • 52 Wk High45.98
  • Prev. Close37.75
  • Day's Low38.51
  • 52 Wk Low 22.27
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Soni Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Soni Medicare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Soni Medicare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.78%

Non-Promoter- 30.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Soni Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.26

4.26

4.26

4.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.65

-0.97

-0.29

0.31

Net Worth

1.61

3.29

3.97

4.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.79

15.17

13.33

13.09

yoy growth (%)

4.08

13.76

1.83

-14.68

Raw materials

-2.7

-2.46

-1.72

-2.39

As % of sales

17.14

16.22

12.95

18.25

Employee costs

-3.72

-4.23

-3.2

-3.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.72

-0.01

0.15

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.75

-0.74

-0.78

Tax paid

0.04

-0.54

0.73

-0.05

Working capital

0.83

1.2

0.3

1.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.08

13.76

1.83

-14.68

Op profit growth

530.04

-90.97

8.17

-6.78

EBIT growth

-324.25

-115.13

-17.87

-0.57

Net profit growth

-54.97

-503.34

212.24

-43.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Soni Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Soni Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Anju Soni

Chairman & Managing Director

Bimal Roy Soni

Independent Director

Mahavir Prasad Yadav

Independent Director

Mamta Sharma

Independent Director

Naveen Sanghi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Juhi Gurnani

Additional Director

Alankrita Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Soni Medicare Ltd

Summary

Soni Medicare Limited was incorporated in the name of Soni Hospital Private Limited on 02 August, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. On March 30th, 1995 the name of the Company was changed to Soni Medicare Private Limited. Later, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on the 17th of April, 1995. Consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Soni Medicare Limited. In order to part-finance its project, the company came out with a public issue in Apr.96. The Company was promoted by B R Soni, Anju Soni, S K Soni and Santosh Soni, to won and run a C T Scan machine in the premises of Soni Hospital. B R Soni and Anju Soni are medical practitioners.Soni Hospital, a unit of Soni Medicare Ltd. was started as a 20-bedded Hospital in 1988 and was founded by Dr. B. R. Soni. In 1989 Soni Hospital became a 40 bedded hospital, and then expanded to 80 beds. Soni Medicare acquired Soni Hospital (a proprietorship concern of B R Soni) in Jul.95, situated at Jaipur. Finally in year 1996 it got a status of a 100 bed Corporate Multi-specialty Hospital. Soni Hospital got converted to a fully air conditioned hospital in year 2014. In 2020, Soni Hospital at JLN Marg got completely revamped with state of the art infrastructure to launch a new modern womens health & well-being centre for mother & child by the name JOY.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Soni Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Soni Medicare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Soni Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Soni Medicare Ltd is ₹16.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Soni Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Soni Medicare Ltd is 0 and 13.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Soni Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Soni Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Soni Medicare Ltd is ₹22.27 and ₹45.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Soni Medicare Ltd?

Soni Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.13%, 3 Years at -8.45%, 1 Year at 33.39%, 6 Month at 47.63%, 3 Month at 15.80% and 1 Month at 4.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Soni Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Soni Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.21 %

