Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. 2. To Reconstitute various committees of the Board of Directors. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair Submission of unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting which held on 17th October 2024 .

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 06th September 2024 at registered office of the Company at 38 KANOTA BAGH JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU MARG JAIPUR RJ 302004 IN to transact the following business: 1.To Consider & to approve the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of Book closure and e-voting period. 2.To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexure for the financial year ended March 31 2024 3.To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Appoint Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 5.To Appoint Mrs. ALANKRITA SHARMA (DIN: 07408958) as additional Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Submission of Intimation of appointment and Reappointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company i.e.38, Kanota Bagh, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 302004 which commenced at 04:00 P.M. has taken following decisions: 1. Consider and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30Th June, 2024 along with the Limited review report of the auditors thereon. The Meeting was concluded at 04:30 P.M. with the vote of thanks. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 2. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the company for year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 3. To Consider and Approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 4. To Consider and Approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday 30th May, 2024 at the Registered office of the company at 38, KANOTA BAGH, JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU MARG, JAIPUR RJ 302004 IN, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. has taken the decisions mentioned in the outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024