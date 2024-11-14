iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Soni Medicare Ltd Board Meeting

33.5
(-4.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Soni Medicare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. 2. To Reconstitute various committees of the Board of Directors. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair Submission of unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting which held on 17th October 2024 .
Board Meeting6 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 06th September 2024 at registered office of the Company at 38 KANOTA BAGH JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU MARG JAIPUR RJ 302004 IN to transact the following business: 1.To Consider & to approve the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of Book closure and e-voting period. 2.To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexure for the financial year ended March 31 2024 3.To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Appoint Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 5.To Appoint Mrs. ALANKRITA SHARMA (DIN: 07408958) as additional Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Submission of Intimation of appointment and Reappointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company i.e.38, Kanota Bagh, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 302004 which commenced at 04:00 P.M. has taken following decisions: 1. Consider and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30Th June, 2024 along with the Limited review report of the auditors thereon. The Meeting was concluded at 04:30 P.M. with the vote of thanks. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 2. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the company for year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 3. To Consider and Approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 4. To Consider and Approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday 30th May, 2024 at the Registered office of the company at 38, KANOTA BAGH, JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU MARG, JAIPUR RJ 302004 IN, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. has taken the decisions mentioned in the outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Soni Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Result of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with the limited review report of the auditor. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 at registered office of the Company at 38, KANOTA BAGH, JAWAHAR LAL NEHRU MARG, JAIPUR RJ 302004 IN, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. has taken following decisions: 1. Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors thereon. The Meeting was concluded at 06:00 P.M. with the vote of thanks. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirement) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Soni Medicare: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Soni Medicare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.