Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.79
15.17
13.33
13.09
yoy growth (%)
4.08
13.76
1.83
-14.68
Raw materials
-2.7
-2.46
-1.72
-2.39
As % of sales
17.14
16.22
12.95
18.25
Employee costs
-3.72
-4.23
-3.2
-3.42
As % of sales
23.6
27.91
24.04
26.15
Other costs
-8.71
-8.37
-7.27
-6.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.18
55.18
54.53
47.62
Operating profit
0.64
0.1
1.12
1.04
OPM
4.06
0.67
8.46
7.97
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.75
-0.74
-0.78
Interest expense
-0.79
-0.64
-0.53
-0.47
Other income
0.27
0.57
0.12
0.37
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.72
-0.01
0.15
Taxes
0.04
-0.54
0.73
-0.05
Tax rate
-7.64
74.51
-4,911.45
-35.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.56
-1.26
0.71
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.4
0
Net profit
-0.56
-1.26
0.31
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-54.97
-503.34
212.24
-43.94
NPM
-3.6
-8.34
2.35
0.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.