Soni Medicare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37
(-2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.79

15.17

13.33

13.09

yoy growth (%)

4.08

13.76

1.83

-14.68

Raw materials

-2.7

-2.46

-1.72

-2.39

As % of sales

17.14

16.22

12.95

18.25

Employee costs

-3.72

-4.23

-3.2

-3.42

As % of sales

23.6

27.91

24.04

26.15

Other costs

-8.71

-8.37

-7.27

-6.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.18

55.18

54.53

47.62

Operating profit

0.64

0.1

1.12

1.04

OPM

4.06

0.67

8.46

7.97

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.75

-0.74

-0.78

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.64

-0.53

-0.47

Other income

0.27

0.57

0.12

0.37

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.72

-0.01

0.15

Taxes

0.04

-0.54

0.73

-0.05

Tax rate

-7.64

74.51

-4,911.45

-35.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.56

-1.26

0.71

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.4

0

Net profit

-0.56

-1.26

0.31

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-54.97

-503.34

212.24

-43.94

NPM

-3.6

-8.34

2.35

0.76

