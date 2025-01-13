Sparc Electrex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.69
4.97
4.97
4.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.58
-0.72
-1.41
-3.53
Net Worth
16.27
4.25
3.56
1.44
Minority Interest
Debt
1
2.52
2.17
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.27
6.77
5.73
1.51
Fixed Assets
1.1
1.1
1.1
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.03
Networking Capital
14.57
5.43
3.85
1.43
Inventories
2.98
1.49
0.6
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
9.5
3.65
1.7
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.7
3.42
3.44
1.51
Sundry Creditors
-1.47
-2.44
-1.67
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.14
-0.69
-0.22
-0.08
Cash
1.59
0.25
0.78
0.01
Total Assets
17.26
6.78
5.73
1.51
