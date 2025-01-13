iifl-logo-icon 1
Sparc Electrex Ltd Balance Sheet

12.61
(1.53%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.69

4.97

4.97

4.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.58

-0.72

-1.41

-3.53

Net Worth

16.27

4.25

3.56

1.44

Minority Interest

Debt

1

2.52

2.17

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.27

6.77

5.73

1.51

Fixed Assets

1.1

1.1

1.1

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.03

Networking Capital

14.57

5.43

3.85

1.43

Inventories

2.98

1.49

0.6

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

9.5

3.65

1.7

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.7

3.42

3.44

1.51

Sundry Creditors

-1.47

-2.44

-1.67

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.14

-0.69

-0.22

-0.08

Cash

1.59

0.25

0.78

0.01

Total Assets

17.26

6.78

5.73

1.51

