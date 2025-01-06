Sparc Electrex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-1.75
1.58
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-2.01
-1.76
1.54
-0.69
Capital expenditure
0
-0.39
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.01
-2.15
1.54
-0.69
Equity raised
-3.05
-3.14
-3.22
-3.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.09
0.02
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.98
-5.28
-1.67
-3.83
