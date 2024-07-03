SectorTrading
Open₹15.24
Prev. Close₹14.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.4
Day's High₹15.24
Day's Low₹13.86
52 Week's High₹33.18
52 Week's Low₹11.64
Book Value₹9.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.1
P/E291.6
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.69
4.97
4.97
4.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.58
-0.72
-1.41
-3.53
Net Worth
16.27
4.25
3.56
1.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.03
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-100
-85.28
-52.52
2,172.93
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0
92.04
54
10.73
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-1.75
1.58
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-85.28
-52.52
2,172.93
Op profit growth
2,070.78
-44.97
269.71
-61.8
EBIT growth
16,592.49
-37.19
-50.94
-66.23
Net profit growth
16,548.06
-37.19
-50.94
-68.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Ravikumar Byrapatna Channappa
Independent Director
Niraj H Varaiva
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shobith Ganesh Hegde
Executive Director
Suresh Vishwanathan
Independent Director
Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
Independent Director
Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Lohia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sparc Electrex Ltd
Summary
Sparc Electrex Limited, formerly known as Sparc Systems Ltd was founded in September, 1989 by a team of technologist. Due to change in new business activities, the Company name has got changed from Sparc Systems Limited to Sparc Electrex Limited in January, 2022.The Companys line of business involves Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions, which deals in Hardware and Software Solutions for Office Automation, Electronic Security Systems, Embedded and Internet Appliances etc. The Company uses the expertise into Networking, Communications, Embedded Systems and Sensor Technologies to deliver perfect fit solutions in problems. Its standard products include Video Conferencing Solutions, Mobile ATMs, GPS Tracking, GSM/GPRS/SMS Solutions, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc. The Telematic range of products have been expanded and the Company has launched Server room monitoring equipment. The Companys existing systems and components like Vehicle Asset Tracking and Delivery Systems, Biometric Security products, Video Conference, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc are spreading into the market. Embedded Systems are used in almost every product including automobile, banking, and finance, energy, petrochemicals, etc.The Company began deploying datacentric appliances and services in 2013-14. The Company in 2021-22, has changed its line of business from dealing in Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions i.e. office automation
The Sparc Electrex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd is ₹14.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sparc Electrex Ltd is 291.6 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sparc Electrex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sparc Electrex Ltd is ₹11.64 and ₹33.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sparc Electrex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.70%, 3 Years at 12.72%, 1 Year at -47.08%, 6 Month at -24.10%, 3 Month at -0.95% and 1 Month at 18.92%.
