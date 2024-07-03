iifl-logo-icon 1
Sparc Electrex Ltd Share Price

13.86
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.24
  • Day's High15.24
  • 52 Wk High33.18
  • Prev. Close14.58
  • Day's Low13.86
  • 52 Wk Low 11.64
  • Turnover (lac)3.4
  • P/E291.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.07
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sparc Electrex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

15.24

Prev. Close

14.58

Turnover(Lac.)

3.4

Day's High

15.24

Day's Low

13.86

52 Week's High

33.18

52 Week's Low

11.64

Book Value

9.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.1

P/E

291.6

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Sparc Electrex Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sparc Electrex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sparc Electrex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 72.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sparc Electrex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.69

4.97

4.97

4.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.58

-0.72

-1.41

-3.53

Net Worth

16.27

4.25

3.56

1.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.03

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-100

-85.28

-52.52

2,172.93

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0

92.04

54

10.73

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-1.75

1.58

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-85.28

-52.52

2,172.93

Op profit growth

2,070.78

-44.97

269.71

-61.8

EBIT growth

16,592.49

-37.19

-50.94

-66.23

Net profit growth

16,548.06

-37.19

-50.94

-68.14

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sparc Electrex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sparc Electrex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Ravikumar Byrapatna Channappa

Independent Director

Niraj H Varaiva

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shobith Ganesh Hegde

Executive Director

Suresh Vishwanathan

Independent Director

Sushmita Swarup Lunkad

Independent Director

Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Lohia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sparc Electrex Ltd

Summary

Sparc Electrex Limited, formerly known as Sparc Systems Ltd was founded in September, 1989 by a team of technologist. Due to change in new business activities, the Company name has got changed from Sparc Systems Limited to Sparc Electrex Limited in January, 2022.The Companys line of business involves Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions, which deals in Hardware and Software Solutions for Office Automation, Electronic Security Systems, Embedded and Internet Appliances etc. The Company uses the expertise into Networking, Communications, Embedded Systems and Sensor Technologies to deliver perfect fit solutions in problems. Its standard products include Video Conferencing Solutions, Mobile ATMs, GPS Tracking, GSM/GPRS/SMS Solutions, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc. The Telematic range of products have been expanded and the Company has launched Server room monitoring equipment. The Companys existing systems and components like Vehicle Asset Tracking and Delivery Systems, Biometric Security products, Video Conference, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc are spreading into the market. Embedded Systems are used in almost every product including automobile, banking, and finance, energy, petrochemicals, etc.The Company began deploying datacentric appliances and services in 2013-14. The Company in 2021-22, has changed its line of business from dealing in Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions i.e. office automation
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sparc Electrex Ltd share price today?

The Sparc Electrex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sparc Electrex Ltd is ₹14.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sparc Electrex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sparc Electrex Ltd is 291.6 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sparc Electrex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sparc Electrex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sparc Electrex Ltd is ₹11.64 and ₹33.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sparc Electrex Ltd?

Sparc Electrex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.70%, 3 Years at 12.72%, 1 Year at -47.08%, 6 Month at -24.10%, 3 Month at -0.95% and 1 Month at 18.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sparc Electrex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sparc Electrex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.11 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 72.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sparc Electrex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

