Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sparc Electrex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 2. To take Note on Compliances of Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements Regulation 2015 for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other items with the permission of Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today 14.11.2024 at 03.00 p.m. at its registered office and concluded at 08.10 p.m. considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Sparc Electrex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review thereon for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To confirm the appointment of Mr. Ravikumar Byrapatna Channappa (DIN: 06595061) who retires by rotation in terms of section 152(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 3. To change in designation of Mr. Shobith Hegde (DIN: 02211021) from Whole Time Director to Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.08.2024 for the term of next 5 years. 4. To Consider and fix day date time venue and calendar of events for the 35th AGM of the Company. 5. To fix the dates for the closing of Register of Members and Transfer Books in connection with the 35th AGM of the Company. 6. To adopt Directors Report for the F.Y. 2023-24 and the Notice for the 35th AGM and Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2023-24 under Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013. In detail as per attached pdf file. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Sparc Electrex Limited was held today on 14th August, 2024 on Wednesday at the Registered office of the Company at 1202, 12th Floor, Esperanza Building, Next to Bank of Baroda, 198, Linking Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400050 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at around 04.25 p.m. The Board considered and approved as follows. 1. The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended to the members the appointment of Mr. Ravikumar Byrapatna Channappa (DIN: 06595061) who retires by rotation and being eligible, have offered himself for re-appointment at the ensuing AGM in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. In detail as per attached file. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Sparc Electrex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 2. To review and consider re-appointment of M/s. Manisha Chandak & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. 3. To appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 4. To take note on compliance done for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 5. To consider any other items with the permission of the Chairman. Kindly acknowledge the Receipt In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Sparc Electrex Limited was held today on 29th May, 2024 on Wednesday at the Registered office of the Company at 1202, 12th Floor, Esperanza Building, Next to Bank of Baroda, 198, Linking Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400050 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m. The Board considered and approved as follows. 1. Standalone Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. Manisha Chandak & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ashish Mishra (ACS: 63677) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Detailed outcome as per attached file. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Sparc Electrex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sparc Electrex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Sparc Electrex Limited will be held on 26th March, 2024 on Tuesday at the Registered Office of the Company at 1202, 12th Floor, Esperanza Building, next to Bank of Baroda, 198, Linking Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400050 at 02.00 p.m. to transact the following item of businesses: To consider and approve issuing of Third and Final Reminder-Cum-Forfeiture Notice to those partly paid-up equity shareholders of the Company from whom the first and final call money [along with interest thereon] continues to remain unpaid as on date and other Agendas as per attached file. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 26th March, 2024, Tuesday at the registered office of the Company at 1202, 12th Floor, Esperanza Building, next to Bank of Baroda, 198, Linking Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400050 at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at around 02.55 p.m. The Board discussed and approved as follows. 1. Issue of Third and Final Reminder-Cum-Forfeiture Notice to 1,10,81,733 partly paid-up equity shareholders of the Company from whom the first and final call money of Rs.14.25/- per share (comprising of Rs. 7.50/- towards face value and Rs. 6.75/- towards Securities Premium) along with interest @ 8% p.a. thereon continues to remain unpaid as on date. 2. Fixed the period for payment of the first and final call money pursuant to the Third and Final Reminder-cum-Forfeiture Notice from Friday, 29th March, 2024 up to Friday, 12th April, 2024 (both days inclusive). In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company and Right Issue Committee of Board in its meeting held on today 26.03.2024 at registered office approved the dispatch of Third and Final Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice to 1,10,81,733 partly paid up shareholders of the Company for calling balance money called through the First and Final Call money of Rs.14.25/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

