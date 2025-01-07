iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sparc Electrex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.92
(0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sparc Electrex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.03

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-100

-85.28

-52.52

2,172.93

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0

92.04

54

10.73

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

0

275.54

166.96

51.35

Other costs

-2.03

-0.08

-0.13

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,788.65

429.02

108.52

Operating profit

-2.05

-0.09

-0.17

-0.04

OPM

0

-2,056.24

-549.98

-70.61

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.08

0.16

0.02

Profit before tax

-2

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.26

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

16,548.06

-37.19

-50.94

-68.14

NPM

0

-261.2

-61.2

-59.23

Sparc Electrex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sparc Electrex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.