|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 attached is the proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today on 30.09.2024 at 11.30 a.m. through VC/OAVM at deemed venue registered office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Attached is the voting Results and Scrutiniser Report in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 11.30 a.m through VC/OAVM at deemed venue Registered office of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.