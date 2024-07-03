Sparc Electrex Ltd Summary

Sparc Electrex Limited, formerly known as Sparc Systems Ltd was founded in September, 1989 by a team of technologist. Due to change in new business activities, the Company name has got changed from Sparc Systems Limited to Sparc Electrex Limited in January, 2022.The Companys line of business involves Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions, which deals in Hardware and Software Solutions for Office Automation, Electronic Security Systems, Embedded and Internet Appliances etc. The Company uses the expertise into Networking, Communications, Embedded Systems and Sensor Technologies to deliver perfect fit solutions in problems. Its standard products include Video Conferencing Solutions, Mobile ATMs, GPS Tracking, GSM/GPRS/SMS Solutions, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc. The Telematic range of products have been expanded and the Company has launched Server room monitoring equipment. The Companys existing systems and components like Vehicle Asset Tracking and Delivery Systems, Biometric Security products, Video Conference, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc are spreading into the market. Embedded Systems are used in almost every product including automobile, banking, and finance, energy, petrochemicals, etc.The Company began deploying datacentric appliances and services in 2013-14. The Company in 2021-22, has changed its line of business from dealing in Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions i.e. office automation tools to Manufacturing and Trading in Power Tools, Electricals, Metals and Metal Products . Sparcs commitment to excellence ensures that customers have best possible and latest solution. For more than 13 years, Sparc has specialized in developing, manufacturing and distributing electronic solutions.