iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sparc Electrex Ltd Company Summary

12.23
(0.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Sparc Electrex Ltd Summary

Sparc Electrex Limited, formerly known as Sparc Systems Ltd was founded in September, 1989 by a team of technologist. Due to change in new business activities, the Company name has got changed from Sparc Systems Limited to Sparc Electrex Limited in January, 2022.The Companys line of business involves Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions, which deals in Hardware and Software Solutions for Office Automation, Electronic Security Systems, Embedded and Internet Appliances etc. The Company uses the expertise into Networking, Communications, Embedded Systems and Sensor Technologies to deliver perfect fit solutions in problems. Its standard products include Video Conferencing Solutions, Mobile ATMs, GPS Tracking, GSM/GPRS/SMS Solutions, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc. The Telematic range of products have been expanded and the Company has launched Server room monitoring equipment. The Companys existing systems and components like Vehicle Asset Tracking and Delivery Systems, Biometric Security products, Video Conference, Security Systems, Firewalls, Access Control Systems etc are spreading into the market. Embedded Systems are used in almost every product including automobile, banking, and finance, energy, petrochemicals, etc.The Company began deploying datacentric appliances and services in 2013-14. The Company in 2021-22, has changed its line of business from dealing in Software and Hardware Electronic Security Solutions i.e. office automation tools to Manufacturing and Trading in Power Tools, Electricals, Metals and Metal Products . Sparcs commitment to excellence ensures that customers have best possible and latest solution. For more than 13 years, Sparc has specialized in developing, manufacturing and distributing electronic solutions.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.