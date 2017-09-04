Speciality Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
156.16
156.16
156.16
156.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-114.45
-57.85
-59.41
-59.81
Net Worth
41.71
98.31
96.75
96.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.42
0
0.42
11.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
5.18
Total Liabilities
42.13
98.31
97.17
112.62
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
5.19
5.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.58
77.84
84.11
93.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.48
11.17
7.14
5.21
Networking Capital
7.86
6.57
0.48
8.32
Inventories
1.53
5.87
4.82
3.58
Inventory Days
39.42
1,856.78
29,037.77
Sundry Debtors
9.95
0.18
1.3
0.18
Debtor Days
256.41
500.79
1,460
Other Current Assets
2.66
2.98
4.36
7.64
Sundry Creditors
-4.43
-0.57
-0.59
-1.01
Creditor Days
114.16
227.28
8,192.22
Other Current Liabilities
-1.85
-1.89
-9.41
-2.07
Cash
0.2
2.71
0.24
0.32
Total Assets
42.13
98.31
97.16
112.62
