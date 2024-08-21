SectorPaper
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
156.16
156.16
156.16
156.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-114.45
-57.85
-59.41
-59.81
Net Worth
41.71
98.31
96.75
96.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
14.16
0.94
0.04
0.04
yoy growth (%)
1,394.84
2,005.55
-7.97
-92.57
Raw materials
-15.64
-0.93
-8.65
-0.18
As % of sales
110.46
99.14
19,240
386.7
Employee costs
-0.07
0
-0.01
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-48.25
-6.7
-18.66
-2.82
Depreciation
0
-0.08
-0.47
-2.5
Tax paid
1.82
7.1
0.27
-2.49
Working capital
7.32
-7.82
-327.17
-39.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,394.84
2,005.55
-7.97
-92.57
Op profit growth
406.82
-47.77
4,292.57
-95.2
EBIT growth
619.37
-64.06
559.67
-77.2
Net profit growth
-11,662.71
-102.18
245.72
-57.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bhakti Ashish Thakkar
Independent Director
Tanil Mafatlal Shah
Director
Dayaram R Sharma
Company Secretary
Deepak Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Speciality Papers Ltd
Summary
Speciality Papers Limited is a manufacturer of paper and paper related products. Established in 1961, Speciality Papers Ltd, is one of the leading manufacturers of speciality papers in India. It manufactures the paper and paper related products from pulp as well as waste paper.The company is specialist recycled papermakers and operate in a sector of the paper industry which makes special papers fundamentally different from others. The Head office and sales operation is based in Mumbai, with manufacturing sites at Vapi, Gujarat, India. Its products primarily include M.G. poster papers. The company also exports its products in various countries.
Read More
