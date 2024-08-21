iifl-logo-icon 1
Speciality Papers Ltd Share Price

0.38
(-5.00%)
Sep 4, 2017|10:59:54 AM

Speciality Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Speciality Papers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Speciality Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Speciality Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Speciality Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

156.16

156.16

156.16

156.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-114.45

-57.85

-59.41

-59.81

Net Worth

41.71

98.31

96.75

96.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

14.16

0.94

0.04

0.04

yoy growth (%)

1,394.84

2,005.55

-7.97

-92.57

Raw materials

-15.64

-0.93

-8.65

-0.18

As % of sales

110.46

99.14

19,240

386.7

Employee costs

-0.07

0

-0.01

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-48.25

-6.7

-18.66

-2.82

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.47

-2.5

Tax paid

1.82

7.1

0.27

-2.49

Working capital

7.32

-7.82

-327.17

-39.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,394.84

2,005.55

-7.97

-92.57

Op profit growth

406.82

-47.77

4,292.57

-95.2

EBIT growth

619.37

-64.06

559.67

-77.2

Net profit growth

-11,662.71

-102.18

245.72

-57.13

No Record Found

Speciality Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Speciality Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhakti Ashish Thakkar

Independent Director

Tanil Mafatlal Shah

Director

Dayaram R Sharma

Company Secretary

Deepak Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Speciality Papers Ltd

Summary

Speciality Papers Limited is a manufacturer of paper and paper related products. Established in 1961, Speciality Papers Ltd, is one of the leading manufacturers of speciality papers in India. It manufactures the paper and paper related products from pulp as well as waste paper.The company is specialist recycled papermakers and operate in a sector of the paper industry which makes special papers fundamentally different from others. The Head office and sales operation is based in Mumbai, with manufacturing sites at Vapi, Gujarat, India. Its products primarily include M.G. poster papers. The company also exports its products in various countries.
