Speciality Papers Ltd Company Summary

0.38
(-5.00%)
Sep 4, 2017|10:59:54 AM

Speciality Papers Ltd Summary

Speciality Papers Limited is a manufacturer of paper and paper related products. Established in 1961, Speciality Papers Ltd, is one of the leading manufacturers of speciality papers in India. It manufactures the paper and paper related products from pulp as well as waste paper.The company is specialist recycled papermakers and operate in a sector of the paper industry which makes special papers fundamentally different from others. The Head office and sales operation is based in Mumbai, with manufacturing sites at Vapi, Gujarat, India. Its products primarily include M.G. poster papers. The company also exports its products in various countries.

Loading...

