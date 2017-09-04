iifl-logo-icon 1
Speciality Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.38
(-5.00%)
Sep 4, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

14.16

0.94

0.04

0.04

yoy growth (%)

1,394.84

2,005.55

-7.97

-92.57

Raw materials

-15.64

-0.93

-8.65

-0.18

As % of sales

110.46

99.14

19,240

386.7

Employee costs

-0.07

0

-0.01

-0.1

As % of sales

0.53

0.11

28.88

215.95

Other costs

-46.81

-9.55

-9.65

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

330.56

1,008.14

21,447.77

348.26

Operating profit

-48.37

-9.54

-18.27

-0.41

OPM

-341.56

-1,007.4

-40,616.66

-850.92

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.47

-2.5

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.12

2.92

0.08

0.08

Profit before tax

-48.25

-6.7

-18.66

-2.82

Taxes

1.82

7.1

0.27

-2.49

Tax rate

-3.78

-105.98

-1.44

88.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-46.42

0.4

-18.39

-5.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-46.42

0.4

-18.39

-5.32

yoy growth (%)

-11,662.71

-102.18

245.72

-57.13

NPM

-327.76

42.37

-40,884.22

-10,882.41

