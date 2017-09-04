iifl-logo-icon 1
Speciality Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.38
(-5.00%)
Sep 4, 2017

Special.Papers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-48.25

-6.7

-18.66

-2.82

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.47

-2.5

Tax paid

1.82

7.1

0.27

-2.49

Working capital

7.32

-7.82

-327.17

-39.88

Other operating items

Operating

-39.1

-7.5

-346.04

-47.7

Capital expenditure

-5.17

-0.29

-36.66

0

Free cash flow

-44.27

-7.79

-382.7

-47.7

Equity raised

-127.43

-119.62

-66.65

-39.83

Investing

-59.53

-9.28

-90.3

32.53

Financing

0.84

-8.89

387.27

783.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-230.4

-145.58

-152.38

728.08

