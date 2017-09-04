Speciality Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-48.25
-6.7
-18.66
-2.82
Depreciation
0
-0.08
-0.47
-2.5
Tax paid
1.82
7.1
0.27
-2.49
Working capital
7.32
-7.82
-327.17
-39.88
Other operating items
Operating
-39.1
-7.5
-346.04
-47.7
Capital expenditure
-5.17
-0.29
-36.66
0
Free cash flow
-44.27
-7.79
-382.7
-47.7
Equity raised
-127.43
-119.62
-66.65
-39.83
Investing
-59.53
-9.28
-90.3
32.53
Financing
0.84
-8.89
387.27
783.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-230.4
-145.58
-152.38
728.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.