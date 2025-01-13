iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 13, 2025|11:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.08

7.08

7.08

7.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-59.37

-56.03

-50.09

-44.59

Net Worth

-52.29

-48.95

-43.01

-37.51

Minority Interest

Debt

53.65

53.22

48.78

44.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.69

0.8

0.96

0.94

Total Liabilities

2.05

5.07

6.73

7.99

Fixed Assets

8.62

9.15

9.77

10.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.6

-4.12

-3.14

-2.56

Inventories

0.16

0.32

0.64

0.64

Inventory Days

0

81,170.29

Sundry Debtors

0.92

0.92

1.62

2.03

Debtor Days

0

2,57,462.03

Other Current Assets

1.03

1.03

1.14

1.16

Sundry Creditors

-5.28

-5.45

-5.53

-5.37

Creditor Days

0

6,81,069.52

Other Current Liabilities

-3.43

-0.94

-1.01

-1.02

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.08

0.18

Total Assets

2.06

5.06

6.71

7.99

