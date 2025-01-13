Spectra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.08
7.08
7.08
7.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-59.37
-56.03
-50.09
-44.59
Net Worth
-52.29
-48.95
-43.01
-37.51
Minority Interest
Debt
53.65
53.22
48.78
44.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.8
0.96
0.94
Total Liabilities
2.05
5.07
6.73
7.99
Fixed Assets
8.62
9.15
9.77
10.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.6
-4.12
-3.14
-2.56
Inventories
0.16
0.32
0.64
0.64
Inventory Days
0
81,170.29
Sundry Debtors
0.92
0.92
1.62
2.03
Debtor Days
0
2,57,462.03
Other Current Assets
1.03
1.03
1.14
1.16
Sundry Creditors
-5.28
-5.45
-5.53
-5.37
Creditor Days
0
6,81,069.52
Other Current Liabilities
-3.43
-0.94
-1.01
-1.02
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.08
0.18
Total Assets
2.06
5.06
6.71
7.99
