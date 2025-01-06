Spectra Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.48
-8.82
-12.13
1.73
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.63
-0.65
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.02
0.03
-0.09
-0.47
Working capital
-0.66
-32.45
-12.51
25.67
Other operating items
Operating
-6.76
-41.87
-25.39
26.23
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.03
0.05
Free cash flow
-6.76
-41.87
-25.35
26.28
Equity raised
-89.17
-42.52
10.99
9.37
Investing
0
0
0
-0.93
Financing
42.05
26.18
14.14
28.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-53.88
-58.21
-0.21
62.96
