Spectra Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.73
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Spectra Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.48

-8.82

-12.13

1.73

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.63

-0.65

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.02

0.03

-0.09

-0.47

Working capital

-0.66

-32.45

-12.51

25.67

Other operating items

Operating

-6.76

-41.87

-25.39

26.23

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.03

0.05

Free cash flow

-6.76

-41.87

-25.35

26.28

Equity raised

-89.17

-42.52

10.99

9.37

Investing

0

0

0

-0.93

Financing

42.05

26.18

14.14

28.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-53.88

-58.21

-0.21

62.96

