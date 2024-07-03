Summary

Spectra Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing CRCA Sheet coils and Motor Vehicle Parts etc. Due to stiff competition, the manufacturers started controlling their end price and in this process, automobile manufacturers have started insisting their vendors to supply them the parts at a reduced prices.Prior to this, the Company was engaged in two business activities comprising of i) Automobile Dealership Business of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and ii) Trading in Goods such as Steel items i.e. C.R./H.R. Sheets, Textiles etc. but operation of the company during the year was closed.During 2002-03, the Company developed the fuel tanks for Palio Diesel version. It developed brake shoes for Godrej, Material handling division. In 2004, it developed a complete back plate for a new car introduced by Premier Automobiles Ltd. In 2005, the manufacturing of fuel tank/ oil pan supplies were made to Fiat India Pvt. Ltd. The Company acquired business from Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., Pune and catered to sheet metal requirements of Tata Motors Ltd., Pune and Piaggio Vehicles Ltd., Baramati during 2005.The Company opened a separate division in the name of Spectra Automotives for commencing the business of dealership with Mahindra Navistar Automotives Ltd for the entire district of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad during 2011. It also opened workshop in Mira R

