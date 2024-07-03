SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹4.73
Prev. Close₹4.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.73
Day's Low₹4.73
52 Week's High₹6.55
52 Week's Low₹4.01
Book Value₹-79.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.08
7.08
7.08
7.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-59.37
-56.03
-50.09
-44.59
Net Worth
-52.29
-48.95
-43.01
-37.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
85.99
131.55
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.99
-34.63
8.33
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-81.66
-125.07
As % of sales
0
499.74
94.96
95.07
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.09
-2.56
-2.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.48
-8.82
-12.13
1.73
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.63
-0.65
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.02
0.03
-0.09
-0.47
Working capital
-0.66
-32.45
-12.51
25.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.99
-34.63
8.33
Op profit growth
-42.29
-96.07
-831.97
-11.12
EBIT growth
-17.91
-89.46
-313.96
52.26
Net profit growth
-37.36
-28.1
-1,070.04
444.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
154.2
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
33,404.2
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,062.6
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
580.7
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
409.1
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Jaidev Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priya Murlidhar Makhija
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakhi Gautam Patwa
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sheela Gupta
Independent Director
Prem bhagnari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spectra Industries Ltd
Summary
Spectra Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing CRCA Sheet coils and Motor Vehicle Parts etc. Due to stiff competition, the manufacturers started controlling their end price and in this process, automobile manufacturers have started insisting their vendors to supply them the parts at a reduced prices.Prior to this, the Company was engaged in two business activities comprising of i) Automobile Dealership Business of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and ii) Trading in Goods such as Steel items i.e. C.R./H.R. Sheets, Textiles etc. but operation of the company during the year was closed.During 2002-03, the Company developed the fuel tanks for Palio Diesel version. It developed brake shoes for Godrej, Material handling division. In 2004, it developed a complete back plate for a new car introduced by Premier Automobiles Ltd. In 2005, the manufacturing of fuel tank/ oil pan supplies were made to Fiat India Pvt. Ltd. The Company acquired business from Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., Pune and catered to sheet metal requirements of Tata Motors Ltd., Pune and Piaggio Vehicles Ltd., Baramati during 2005.The Company opened a separate division in the name of Spectra Automotives for commencing the business of dealership with Mahindra Navistar Automotives Ltd for the entire district of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad during 2011. It also opened workshop in Mira R
The Spectra Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectra Industries Ltd is ₹3.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spectra Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectra Industries Ltd is ₹4.01 and ₹6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spectra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.43%, 3 Years at -28.96%, 1 Year at -16.94%, 6 Month at -9.44%, 3 Month at -6.63% and 1 Month at -9.80%.
