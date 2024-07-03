iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectra Industries Ltd Share Price

4.73
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 4.73
  Day's High 4.73
  52 Wk High 6.55
  Prev. Close 4.51
  Day's Low 4.73
  52 Wk Low 4.01
  Turnover (lac) 0
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -79.27
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 3.35
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Spectra Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

4.73

Prev. Close

4.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.73

Day's Low

4.73

52 Week's High

6.55

52 Week's Low

4.01

Book Value

-79.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spectra Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2023

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Spectra Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spectra Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 44.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spectra Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.08

7.08

7.08

7.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-59.37

-56.03

-50.09

-44.59

Net Worth

-52.29

-48.95

-43.01

-37.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

85.99

131.55

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.99

-34.63

8.33

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-81.66

-125.07

As % of sales

0

499.74

94.96

95.07

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.09

-2.56

-2.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.48

-8.82

-12.13

1.73

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.63

-0.65

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.02

0.03

-0.09

-0.47

Working capital

-0.66

-32.45

-12.51

25.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.99

-34.63

8.33

Op profit growth

-42.29

-96.07

-831.97

-11.12

EBIT growth

-17.91

-89.46

-313.96

52.26

Net profit growth

-37.36

-28.1

-1,070.04

444.02

No Record Found

Spectra Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

154.2

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

33,404.2

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,062.6

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

580.7

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

409.1

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spectra Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Jaidev Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priya Murlidhar Makhija

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakhi Gautam Patwa

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sheela Gupta

Independent Director

Prem bhagnari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spectra Industries Ltd

Summary

Spectra Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing CRCA Sheet coils and Motor Vehicle Parts etc. Due to stiff competition, the manufacturers started controlling their end price and in this process, automobile manufacturers have started insisting their vendors to supply them the parts at a reduced prices.Prior to this, the Company was engaged in two business activities comprising of i) Automobile Dealership Business of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and ii) Trading in Goods such as Steel items i.e. C.R./H.R. Sheets, Textiles etc. but operation of the company during the year was closed.During 2002-03, the Company developed the fuel tanks for Palio Diesel version. It developed brake shoes for Godrej, Material handling division. In 2004, it developed a complete back plate for a new car introduced by Premier Automobiles Ltd. In 2005, the manufacturing of fuel tank/ oil pan supplies were made to Fiat India Pvt. Ltd. The Company acquired business from Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., Pune and catered to sheet metal requirements of Tata Motors Ltd., Pune and Piaggio Vehicles Ltd., Baramati during 2005.The Company opened a separate division in the name of Spectra Automotives for commencing the business of dealership with Mahindra Navistar Automotives Ltd for the entire district of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad during 2011. It also opened workshop in Mira R
Company FAQs

What is the Spectra Industries Ltd share price today?

The Spectra Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spectra Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectra Industries Ltd is ₹3.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spectra Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spectra Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spectra Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectra Industries Ltd is ₹4.01 and ₹6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spectra Industries Ltd?

Spectra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.43%, 3 Years at -28.96%, 1 Year at -16.94%, 6 Month at -9.44%, 3 Month at -6.63% and 1 Month at -9.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spectra Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spectra Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.86 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 44.05 %

