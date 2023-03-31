To the Members of

SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") having CIN No L74999MH1992PLC067849, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (statement of changes in equity) and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on 31 stMarch , 2023, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [in which are included the Returns for the period ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branches.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements except for the matters described in the basis for Qualified Opinion below, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on 31stMarch, 2023.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Matters to be reported:

1. CIRP order under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016, against the company has been passed by NCLT on 16th June, 2023. Application under section 7 was made on 1 st of March 2023 for an amount of Rs 29.52 Crores including uncharged interest and penal interest.

2. Details about capital Advances granted has not been provided, provision for these advances has been made in the books of accounts.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are applicable to the Company as it is a listed company.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, below are our observation for the financial year 2022-2023:

1. The company has defaulted in payment of its loans and the credit facilities with Banks, amounting to Rs. 24.77 crores, which is classified by Banks as NPA. Bank of India has given notice under Sec 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002.

2. Interest and penalty calculations of Bank of Indias Term loan account No.010630100001082 has not been obtained by the company from Bank. Company has made provision for current years uncharged intereston the basis of last years email received from Bank. There is total uncharged interest of Rs 20,26,18,581.78 as on 31.3.2023.

3. The company has defaulted in payment of Statutory Dues. Total amount overdue was Rs 56,59,701.84 as on Mar 31,2023.

4. During the 12 months period ended on Mar 31, 2023 business activities was closed.

5. The company has maintained the provision for doubtful debts at Rs 190,700,116.50 amounting to 92% of total receivables.

6. Net worth of the company is negative and Capital is eroded due to losses.

7. CIRP order under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016, against the company has been passed by NCLT on 16th June, 2023. Application under section 7 was made on 1st of March 2023, however, the same has not been informed to us by the company.

8. No TDS has been deducted on expenses by the company during the reporting period.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with

the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than forone resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(l) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) Report on adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, is not applicable to this company for the current financial year.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2023 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii)of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

i) The company is in compliance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the companies Act.

For Choudhary Choudhary & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 02910C (Alok Kumar Mishra) Partner Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 124184 Date: 30/5/2023 UDIN : 23124184BGWIGX7926

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

TO THE MEMBERS OF SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

I. (a) In respect of Plant, Property and Equipment:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant, Property and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a no regular program of verification having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Hence we cannot comment on the accuracy of this data. There were no inventories as on date of report.

(c) The company has not provided title deed of immovable property.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2023.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Advances in nature of loans (Amount in Rs.) A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 1) Subsidiaries 0.00 2) Joint Ventures 0.00 3) Associates 0.00 4) Others 17,54,000 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 1) Subsidiaries 0.00 2) Joint Ventures 0.00 3) Associates 0.00 4) Others 92,54,000

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advance in the nature of loan (including receivable in the nature of loan) which are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loans. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest, wherever applicable, has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts are not regular. However, we have not obtained balance confirmation as on 31.03.2023.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has not advanced loans or made investments in or provided guaranty or security to parties covered by section 185 and section 186 is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Except an amount as mentioned in below table which has been unpaid as on the date of signing of this reportas depicted below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Amount due (Rs) Date of payment Goods & Service Tax,2017 GST Payable FY 2018-19 56,59,701.84 Not Paid

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31 ,2023 on account of disputes are given below:

SR Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount in Rs 1 Goods Service Tax,2017 Excess ITC claimed in GSTR 3B/9 which is not confirmed in GSTR-2A or 8A of GSTR 9 STATE TAX OFFICER FY 2017-18 34,35,733.00 2 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2018-19 Outstanding Demand Rs. 13,41,552

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has taken following loans or other borrowings from below mentioned lenders during the reporting period.

Sr. No Name of the Lender Transactions during the year (Rs.) Closing as at 31.03.2023 (Rs) 1. Anju Vinod Gupta 10,88,037.52 1,55,500.00 2. Jaidev Vinod Gupta 84,47,563.22 2,88,04,103.26 3. Roshanlal Gupta & Sons Pvt Ltd. 1,92,000.00 83,s10,702.00

(b) The Company has defaulted in payment of its loan amounting to Rs. 24.77 crores which have been classified by banks as NPA. Bank Of India has given notice under section 13(2) of Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities lnterestAct,2002.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause3(ix)? of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), hence reporting under Clause 3 (xi)(C) is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in notes forming Part of Financial Statements.

xiv. In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal control commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

The company is a listed entity and covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has complied the provisions of Clause (xiv) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order. However, we did not receive internal audit report forthe period and could not study and consider the reports of the internal auditors report for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b)and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that there is no assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Choudhary Choudhary & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 02910C (Alok Kumar Mishra) Partner Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 124184 Date: 30/5/2023 UDIN : 23124184BGWIGX7926

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LIMITED, having CIN No L74999MH1992PLC067849 ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.