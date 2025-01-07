iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectra Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.51
(-4.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

85.99

131.55

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.99

-34.63

8.33

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-81.66

-125.07

As % of sales

0

499.74

94.96

95.07

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.09

-2.56

-2.57

As % of sales

0

3,398.92

2.98

1.95

Other costs

-0.18

-0.25

-10.94

-2.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

8,737.16

12.72

2.01

Operating profit

-0.2

-0.36

-9.18

1.25

OPM

0

-12,535.83

-10.67

0.95

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.63

-0.65

-0.69

Interest expense

-4.68

-7.84

-2.9

-2.58

Other income

0

0.02

0.6

3.75

Profit before tax

-5.48

-8.82

-12.13

1.73

Taxes

-0.02

0.03

-0.09

-0.47

Tax rate

0.36

-0.37

0.74

-27.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.5

-8.78

-12.22

1.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.5

-8.78

-12.22

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-37.36

-28.1

-1,070.04

444.02

NPM

0

-3,05,385.56

-14.21

0.95

