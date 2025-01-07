Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
85.99
131.55
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.99
-34.63
8.33
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-81.66
-125.07
As % of sales
0
499.74
94.96
95.07
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.09
-2.56
-2.57
As % of sales
0
3,398.92
2.98
1.95
Other costs
-0.18
-0.25
-10.94
-2.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
8,737.16
12.72
2.01
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.36
-9.18
1.25
OPM
0
-12,535.83
-10.67
0.95
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.63
-0.65
-0.69
Interest expense
-4.68
-7.84
-2.9
-2.58
Other income
0
0.02
0.6
3.75
Profit before tax
-5.48
-8.82
-12.13
1.73
Taxes
-0.02
0.03
-0.09
-0.47
Tax rate
0.36
-0.37
0.74
-27.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.5
-8.78
-12.22
1.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.5
-8.78
-12.22
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-37.36
-28.1
-1,070.04
444.02
NPM
0
-3,05,385.56
-14.21
0.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.