Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 19, 2023. Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2023) SPECTRUM ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 15-Jan-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2023) Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting - Disclosure of Voting results along with Scrutinizer report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)