Spenta International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.76
2.76
2.76
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.32
24.58
23.86
21.56
Net Worth
28.08
27.34
26.62
24.32
Minority Interest
Debt
22.48
20.43
21
19.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.09
0
Total Liabilities
50.56
47.78
47.71
43.47
Fixed Assets
15.73
16.65
17.63
18.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.44
1.07
1.14
1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.09
0.08
0.08
Networking Capital
23.54
23.88
23.85
19.12
Inventories
14.82
14.6
14.77
9.77
Inventory Days
160.47
Sundry Debtors
10.52
12.9
15.91
14.5
Debtor Days
238.16
Other Current Assets
4.24
4.56
4.46
3.25
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
-3.01
-5.56
-4.01
Creditor Days
65.86
Other Current Liabilities
-4.54
-5.17
-5.73
-4.39
Cash
9.69
6.12
4.99
4.72
Total Assets
50.57
47.81
47.69
43.47
