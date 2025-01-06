iifl-logo-icon 1
Spenta International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162.45
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.22

36.12

37

35.72

yoy growth (%)

-38.47

-2.39

3.58

-5.35

Raw materials

-15.07

-24.4

-24.87

-24.78

As % of sales

67.83

67.55

67.2

69.36

Employee costs

-3.24

-3.4

-2.73

-2.54

As % of sales

14.59

9.42

7.38

7.13

Other costs

-3.45

-4.26

-4.53

-4.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.56

11.8

12.24

11.6

Operating profit

0.44

4.05

4.87

4.25

OPM

2

11.21

13.16

11.89

Depreciation

-1.09

-1.14

-1.31

-0.95

Interest expense

-1.58

-1.69

-1.59

-1.39

Other income

0.63

0.42

0.61

0.59

Profit before tax

-1.59

1.63

2.57

2.49

Taxes

0

-0.44

-0.73

-0.8

Tax rate

-0.12

-27.24

-28.41

-32.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.59

1.19

1.84

1.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.59

1.19

1.84

1.69

yoy growth (%)

-233.64

-35.35

9.04

-37.42

NPM

-7.16

3.29

4.98

4.73

