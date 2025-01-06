Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.22
36.12
37
35.72
yoy growth (%)
-38.47
-2.39
3.58
-5.35
Raw materials
-15.07
-24.4
-24.87
-24.78
As % of sales
67.83
67.55
67.2
69.36
Employee costs
-3.24
-3.4
-2.73
-2.54
As % of sales
14.59
9.42
7.38
7.13
Other costs
-3.45
-4.26
-4.53
-4.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.56
11.8
12.24
11.6
Operating profit
0.44
4.05
4.87
4.25
OPM
2
11.21
13.16
11.89
Depreciation
-1.09
-1.14
-1.31
-0.95
Interest expense
-1.58
-1.69
-1.59
-1.39
Other income
0.63
0.42
0.61
0.59
Profit before tax
-1.59
1.63
2.57
2.49
Taxes
0
-0.44
-0.73
-0.8
Tax rate
-0.12
-27.24
-28.41
-32.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.59
1.19
1.84
1.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.59
1.19
1.84
1.69
yoy growth (%)
-233.64
-35.35
9.04
-37.42
NPM
-7.16
3.29
4.98
4.73
