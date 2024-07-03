iifl-logo-icon 1
Spenta International Ltd Share Price

162.45
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.45
  • Day's High162.45
  • 52 Wk High200
  • Prev. Close162.5
  • Day's Low162.45
  • 52 Wk Low 103.25
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E32.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value103.34
  • EPS4.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.91
  • Div. Yield0.61
Spenta International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

162.45

Prev. Close

162.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

162.45

Day's Low

162.45

52 Week's High

200

52 Week's Low

103.25

Book Value

103.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.91

P/E

32.7

EPS

4.97

Divi. Yield

0.61

Spenta International Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Spenta International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Spenta International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.71%

Non-Promoter- 35.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spenta International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.76

2.76

2.76

2.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.32

24.58

23.86

21.56

Net Worth

28.08

27.34

26.62

24.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.22

36.12

37

35.72

yoy growth (%)

-38.47

-2.39

3.58

-5.35

Raw materials

-15.07

-24.4

-24.87

-24.78

As % of sales

67.83

67.55

67.2

69.36

Employee costs

-3.24

-3.4

-2.73

-2.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.59

1.63

2.57

2.49

Depreciation

-1.09

-1.14

-1.31

-0.95

Tax paid

0

-0.44

-0.73

-0.8

Working capital

2.75

2.64

1.31

2.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.47

-2.39

3.58

-5.35

Op profit growth

-89.01

-16.83

14.61

-19.2

EBIT growth

-100.43

-20.05

7.09

-19.68

Net profit growth

-233.64

-35.35

9.04

-37.42

Spenta International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spenta International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sanjay S Gadodia

Managing Director & CFO

Danny F Hansotia

Independent Director

Anita Koti

Independent Director

Shashikant Newatia

Independent Director

Dilip Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhir Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spenta International Ltd

Summary

Founded in 1994, Spenta International Limited mainly specialise in designing, manufacturing and exporting cotton socks for men, women and children of all ages. The plant is located Palghar (West), Maharashtra, and is easily accessible by road and rail. The Plant and Machinery include 121 LONATI Sock Knitting Machines, which produce over 7 million pair of socks per year, accounting for about 80% of production sold to MNCs. Over the years, the Company earned itself the reputation of being Indias most renowned supplier and reliable manufacturer for quality customised socks across India, UK, Europe, USA and South Korea. The socks are designed to a diverse range of consumers, preferences and sense of style. The Companys Socks Division is optimistic of growth through network expansion and innovation. The business has continued in increasing the premium and fashion quotient on the basis of consumer preferences and delivering products of world class quality.
Company FAQs

What is the Spenta International Ltd share price today?

The Spenta International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spenta International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spenta International Ltd is ₹44.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spenta International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spenta International Ltd is 32.7 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spenta International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spenta International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spenta International Ltd is ₹103.25 and ₹200 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spenta International Ltd?

Spenta International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.65%, 3 Years at 21.72%, 1 Year at -6.04%, 6 Month at 46.93%, 3 Month at 28.36% and 1 Month at -0.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spenta International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spenta International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.29 %

