Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹162.45
Prev. Close₹162.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹162.45
Day's Low₹162.45
52 Week's High₹200
52 Week's Low₹103.25
Book Value₹103.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.91
P/E32.7
EPS4.97
Divi. Yield0.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.76
2.76
2.76
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.32
24.58
23.86
21.56
Net Worth
28.08
27.34
26.62
24.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.22
36.12
37
35.72
yoy growth (%)
-38.47
-2.39
3.58
-5.35
Raw materials
-15.07
-24.4
-24.87
-24.78
As % of sales
67.83
67.55
67.2
69.36
Employee costs
-3.24
-3.4
-2.73
-2.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.59
1.63
2.57
2.49
Depreciation
-1.09
-1.14
-1.31
-0.95
Tax paid
0
-0.44
-0.73
-0.8
Working capital
2.75
2.64
1.31
2.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.47
-2.39
3.58
-5.35
Op profit growth
-89.01
-16.83
14.61
-19.2
EBIT growth
-100.43
-20.05
7.09
-19.68
Net profit growth
-233.64
-35.35
9.04
-37.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sanjay S Gadodia
Managing Director & CFO
Danny F Hansotia
Independent Director
Anita Koti
Independent Director
Shashikant Newatia
Independent Director
Dilip Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhir Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spenta International Ltd
Summary
Founded in 1994, Spenta International Limited mainly specialise in designing, manufacturing and exporting cotton socks for men, women and children of all ages. The plant is located Palghar (West), Maharashtra, and is easily accessible by road and rail. The Plant and Machinery include 121 LONATI Sock Knitting Machines, which produce over 7 million pair of socks per year, accounting for about 80% of production sold to MNCs. Over the years, the Company earned itself the reputation of being Indias most renowned supplier and reliable manufacturer for quality customised socks across India, UK, Europe, USA and South Korea. The socks are designed to a diverse range of consumers, preferences and sense of style. The Companys Socks Division is optimistic of growth through network expansion and innovation. The business has continued in increasing the premium and fashion quotient on the basis of consumer preferences and delivering products of world class quality.
Read More
The Spenta International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spenta International Ltd is ₹44.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spenta International Ltd is 32.7 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spenta International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spenta International Ltd is ₹103.25 and ₹200 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spenta International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.65%, 3 Years at 21.72%, 1 Year at -6.04%, 6 Month at 46.93%, 3 Month at 28.36% and 1 Month at -0.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.