Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

SPENTA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) as amended from time to time this to inform to you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Further as communicated earlier in accordance with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of Spenta International Limited and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed from Saturday 28th September 2024 until Forty-Eight (48) hours after declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 to stock exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, has approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 04:30 P.M (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

SPENTA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia 1. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. to recommendation of dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 subject to requisite approvals of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting; 3. any other Business with permission of Chair. You are requested to kindly take it on your records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024, has approved and taken on record the following: 1. Approval of the Audit Report and Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024, the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2024 subject to requisite approvals of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. You are requested to kindly take it on your records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024