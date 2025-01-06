iifl-logo-icon 1
Spenta International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

162.45
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

Spenta Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.59

1.63

2.57

2.49

Depreciation

-1.09

-1.14

-1.31

-0.95

Tax paid

0

-0.44

-0.73

-0.8

Working capital

2.75

2.64

1.31

2.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.06

2.68

1.83

2.75

Capital expenditure

0.05

2.88

-6.19

2.36

Free cash flow

0.12

5.56

-4.35

5.11

Equity raised

46.55

43.87

40.51

37.36

Investing

0.28

-0.08

0.03

-1.08

Financing

3.77

-0.7

8.33

1.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0.41

0.35

Net in cash

50.72

48.65

44.93

42.82

