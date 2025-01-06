Spenta International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.59
1.63
2.57
2.49
Depreciation
-1.09
-1.14
-1.31
-0.95
Tax paid
0
-0.44
-0.73
-0.8
Working capital
2.75
2.64
1.31
2.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
2.68
1.83
2.75
Capital expenditure
0.05
2.88
-6.19
2.36
Free cash flow
0.12
5.56
-4.35
5.11
Equity raised
46.55
43.87
40.51
37.36
Investing
0.28
-0.08
0.03
-1.08
Financing
3.77
-0.7
8.33
1.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0.41
0.35
Net in cash
50.72
48.65
44.93
42.82
