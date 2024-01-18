iifl-logo-icon 1
Spenta International Ltd Dividend

152
(-4.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Spenta Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202417 Sep 202417 Sep 2024110Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024, has approved and taken on record the following: 1. Recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2024 subject to requisite approvals of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. You are requested to kindly take it on your records

