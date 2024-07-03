iifl-logo-icon 1
Spenta International Ltd Company Summary

153
(-4.38%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Spenta International Ltd Summary

Founded in 1994, Spenta International Limited mainly specialise in designing, manufacturing and exporting cotton socks for men, women and children of all ages. The plant is located Palghar (West), Maharashtra, and is easily accessible by road and rail. The Plant and Machinery include 121 LONATI Sock Knitting Machines, which produce over 7 million pair of socks per year, accounting for about 80% of production sold to MNCs. Over the years, the Company earned itself the reputation of being Indias most renowned supplier and reliable manufacturer for quality customised socks across India, UK, Europe, USA and South Korea. The socks are designed to a diverse range of consumers, preferences and sense of style. The Companys Socks Division is optimistic of growth through network expansion and innovation. The business has continued in increasing the premium and fashion quotient on the basis of consumer preferences and delivering products of world class quality.

