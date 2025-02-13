Springform Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.93
0.93
0.72
0.57
Net Worth
0.98
0.98
0.77
0.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.02
Total Liabilities
0.98
0.98
0.83
0.64
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.07
0.12
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.51
0.15
0.7
0.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.17
0.98
0.63
Debtor Days
339.78
Other Current Assets
0.31
0.23
0.35
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.2
-0.21
Creditor Days
113.26
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.24
-0.43
-0.29
Cash
0.4
0.77
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.97
0.99
0.83
0.64
