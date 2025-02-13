iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Springform Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

11.02
(0%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Springform Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.93

0.93

0.72

0.57

Net Worth

0.98

0.98

0.77

0.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.02

Total Liabilities

0.98

0.98

0.83

0.64

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.07

0.12

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.51

0.15

0.7

0.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.17

0.98

0.63

Debtor Days

339.78

Other Current Assets

0.31

0.23

0.35

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.2

-0.21

Creditor Days

113.26

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.24

-0.43

-0.29

Cash

0.4

0.77

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.97

0.99

0.83

0.64

Springform Technology Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Springform Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.