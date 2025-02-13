Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,909.1
|29.26
|14,14,346.59
|11,832
|1.87
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,843.25
|27.92
|7,65,368.04
|6,358
|2.49
|34,915
|194.08
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,702.45
|38.55
|4,61,987.91
|3,526
|3.06
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
308.5
|31.22
|3,23,026.5
|2,812.1
|0.16
|16,803
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,601.1
|37.2
|1,65,952.49
|1,041.5
|1.16
|9,286.4
|684.3
