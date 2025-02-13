Springform Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.09
0.09
0.04
0.04
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.16
0.09
0.04
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
0.12
0.05
0.02
0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0.43
-0.04
0.2
Free cash flow
0.12
0.48
-0.01
0.39
Equity raised
1.01
0.77
0.6
0.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.13
1.25
0.59
0.93
