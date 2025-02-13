iifl-logo-icon 1
Springform Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.02
(0%)
Feb 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.67

0.69

0.32

0.34

yoy growth (%)

-3.03

117.91

-5.96

71.46

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.21

-0.11

-0.12

As % of sales

27.27

30.13

34.59

35.64

Other costs

-0.29

-0.28

-0.12

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.7

40.79

39.97

48.22

Operating profit

0.19

0.2

0.08

0.05

OPM

29.01

29.06

25.43

16.13

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.03

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.09

0.09

0.04

0.04

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-25.99

-26

-30.89

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.06

0.02

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.06

0.02

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-4.06

141.58

-4.44

197.77

NPM

9.88

9.98

9.01

8.86

QUICKLINKS FOR Springform Technology Ltd

