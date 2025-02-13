Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.67
0.69
0.32
0.34
yoy growth (%)
-3.03
117.91
-5.96
71.46
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.21
-0.11
-0.12
As % of sales
27.27
30.13
34.59
35.64
Other costs
-0.29
-0.28
-0.12
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.7
40.79
39.97
48.22
Operating profit
0.19
0.2
0.08
0.05
OPM
29.01
29.06
25.43
16.13
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.03
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.09
0.09
0.04
0.04
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-25.99
-26
-30.89
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.06
0.02
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.06
0.02
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-4.06
141.58
-4.44
197.77
NPM
9.88
9.98
9.01
8.86
