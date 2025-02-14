iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Springform Technology Ltd Share Price

11.02
(0%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.02
  • Day's High11.02
  • 52 Wk High11.02
  • Day's Low11.02
  • 52 Wk Low 11.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value196.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Springform Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

11.02

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.38

Day's High

11.02

Day's Low

11.02

52 Week's High

11.02

52 Week's Low

11.02

Book Value

196.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Springform Technology Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Springform Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Springform Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Feb, 2025|03:24 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.10%

Non-Promoter- 29.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Springform Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.93

0.93

0.72

0.57

Net Worth

0.98

0.98

0.77

0.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.67

0.69

0.32

0.34

yoy growth (%)

-3.03

117.91

-5.96

71.46

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.21

-0.11

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.09

0.09

0.04

0.04

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.16

0.09

0.04

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.03

117.91

-5.96

71.46

Op profit growth

-3.18

149.03

48.25

475.04

EBIT growth

-4.06

125.6

-4.45

357.49

Net profit growth

-4.06

141.58

-4.44

197.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Springform Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,909.1

29.2614,14,346.5911,8321.8753,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,843.25

27.927,65,368.046,3582.4934,915194.08

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,702.45

38.554,61,987.913,5263.0613,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

308.5

31.223,23,026.52,812.10.1616,80360.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,601.1

37.21,65,952.491,041.51.169,286.4684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Springform Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Amarjeet Kaur Sachdeva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devendra Singh Kunwar

Executive Director

Amandeep Singh

Executive Director

Paramjeet Singh Chhabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Springform Technology Ltd

Summary

Springform Technology Ltd is a public limited company, and was incorporated in India on 20 November 1976 . The company provides software products and solutions and further supports thereon. The company is having a wide and explicit profile of Information Technology services. It has created niche space in specialized and customer specific solutions. The company has a leading edge in the integration technology.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Springform Technology Ltd share price today?

The Springform Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Springform Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Springform Technology Ltd is ₹0.06 Cr. as of 13 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Springform Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Springform Technology Ltd is 0 and 0.06 as of 13 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Springform Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Springform Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Springform Technology Ltd is ₹11.02 and ₹11.02 as of 13 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Springform Technology Ltd?

Springform Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Springform Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Springform Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Springform Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.