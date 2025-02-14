Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹11.02
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.38
Day's High₹11.02
Day's Low₹11.02
52 Week's High₹11.02
52 Week's Low₹11.02
Book Value₹196.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.93
0.93
0.72
0.57
Net Worth
0.98
0.98
0.77
0.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.67
0.69
0.32
0.34
yoy growth (%)
-3.03
117.91
-5.96
71.46
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.21
-0.11
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.09
0.09
0.04
0.04
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.16
0.09
0.04
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.03
117.91
-5.96
71.46
Op profit growth
-3.18
149.03
48.25
475.04
EBIT growth
-4.06
125.6
-4.45
357.49
Net profit growth
-4.06
141.58
-4.44
197.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,909.1
|29.26
|14,14,346.59
|11,832
|1.87
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,843.25
|27.92
|7,65,368.04
|6,358
|2.49
|34,915
|194.08
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,702.45
|38.55
|4,61,987.91
|3,526
|3.06
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
308.5
|31.22
|3,23,026.5
|2,812.1
|0.16
|16,803
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,601.1
|37.2
|1,65,952.49
|1,041.5
|1.16
|9,286.4
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Amarjeet Kaur Sachdeva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devendra Singh Kunwar
Executive Director
Amandeep Singh
Executive Director
Paramjeet Singh Chhabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Springform Technology Ltd
Summary
Springform Technology Ltd is a public limited company, and was incorporated in India on 20 November 1976 . The company provides software products and solutions and further supports thereon. The company is having a wide and explicit profile of Information Technology services. It has created niche space in specialized and customer specific solutions. The company has a leading edge in the integration technology.
Read More
The Springform Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Springform Technology Ltd is ₹0.06 Cr. as of 13 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Springform Technology Ltd is 0 and 0.06 as of 13 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Springform Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Springform Technology Ltd is ₹11.02 and ₹11.02 as of 13 Feb ‘25
Springform Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
