Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 8 Feb 2025

Springform Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A (7)) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded around 06:00 PM, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Devendra Singh Kunwar (ACS) having associate membership of ICSI vide Membership No: A62732 as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 31st of December, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Springform Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A) Consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. B) To take note of the resignation of Directors, Independent Directors and Company Secretary & Compliance officer from the Company. C) To appoint the Internal Auditor of the Company. D) To appoint Mr. Paramjeet Singh Chhabra as member of the Audit Committee. E) To appoint Mr. Amandeep Singh as member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. F)To take note of Quarterly Compliances for the second quarter. G)To open current Bank Account. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, November 08, 2024, from 03: 00 PM to 04:15 PM and Board has considered and approved financials for the second quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2024 inter-alia other resolutions. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Mr. Kripa Shankar Sah has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from September 01, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Springform Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To receive consider and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2023. 2. To finalize the following details of the Annual General Meeting of the Company; a) Date and Venue of the Meeting b) Record Date and Book Closure Date c) Appointment of Scrutinizers for conducting the E-Voting d) Consider and approve the Director Report and Auditors Report for the F. Y. 2022-23 e) Consider and approve the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. With reference to the subject, we hereby submit as follows: The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M., have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, together with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company which is enclosed herewith. Further, this is to inform you that the Company had earlier via Board Meeting Intimation dated August 05, 2024, intimated that the Board will consider and approve the Boards Report for FY 2023-24, Notice calling Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, Record Date and Book Closure date for the AGM, and appointment of Scrutiniser for conducting e-voting at the AGM. However, the Board has not considered the aforementioned items of business in its meeting held today. Please take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Springform Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for approval of the Audited Financial Statement for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 30, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. We hereby declare that Vandana V Dodhia & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued their Audit Report with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the copies of the advertisement given in the Newspaper with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Unmodified Opinion. The said financials were reviewed by the Audit Committee and duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024. The advertisement is published in the following newspapers: 1. Business Standard (English) 2. Nav Shakti (Marathi) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024